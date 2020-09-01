Richland Co. extends mask ordinance

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Monday the Richland Co. Council voted to extend its ordinance requiring people to wear masks in public.

The original law was set to expire this week.

Monday night’s vote extends the mandate for an additional 61 days.

According to a county spokesperson, violating the County’s ordinance can result in fines of up to $25 for individuals or $100 for businesses.

County officials say they will be hosting several mask distribution events in the coming weeks.