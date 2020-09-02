City of West Columbia extends Face Mask Ordinance

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Grab those face masks. The City of West Columbia City has extended an emergency ordinance requiring face coverings in certain places in the city.

Council says the ordinance expires November 1, 2020.

According to the ordinance, businesses, where masks are required, must place a “Notice” (poster, placard, or notification, which shall be at least 8”x11”) in a conspicuous place notifying the public of the requirement to wear a face covering.

Per the Ordinance:

Face coverings must be worn inside any Foodservice Establishment, Retail Establishment, Hair Salons, Nail Salons, Barber Shops, Personal Hygiene Establishments, Medical Offices, and City Building including:

grocery stores; pharmacies; commercial stores engaged in the retail sale of goods or services to the public including sporting goods stores; furniture and home-furnishings stores; clothing, shoe, and clothing-accessory stores; jewelry, luggage, and leather goods stores; department stores; hardware and home-improvement stores; book, craft, and music stores; florists and flower stores; bars and taverns; all other stores that sell supplies for household consumption or use; alcoholic beverage stores; and laundromats.

Per the Ordinance:

All Food service Establishments and Retail Establishments within the City must require every employee to wear a Face Covering at all times while having face-to-face interaction with the public or other employees or where social distancing of at least six feet cannot be observed at all times.

Face Covering will not be required:

(i) by any person who is unable to safely wear a Face Covering due to age or an underlying health condition;

(ii) by any person who is physically unable to remove the Face Covering without the assistance of others;

(iii) by all persons 10 years of age or under, unless in a restaurant, where the requirement is 2 years of age or over;

(iv) all persons whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a Face Covering;

(v) any person in a private or individual office;

(vi) where it is not feasible to wear a Face Covering, including

persons receiving oral health services, persons swimming, engaging in athletic activities;

(vii) for patrons of Foodservice Establishments while they are dining; and

(viii) by police officers, firefighters, and other first responders when not practical or engaged in a public safety matter of an emergency nature.