COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Water officials say they will implement a payment plan for customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say all customers that have a past-due bill balance will be placed on a six-month payment schedule to lessen their financial burden.

Columbia Water says for customers with a past-due balance, their October bill will reflect their current bill as well as their six-month payment arrangement.

Clint Shealy, Assistant City Manager over Columbia Water says “The Deborah Christie Customer Assistance Program (previously known as the Change-Up Program) is available to Columbia Water customers in critical financial need to help pay their past-due water and sewer bills.”

Shealy elaborated by saying the program will pay for up to 75 percent of a water or sewer bill, and the maximum allowance has increased from $300 to $500 for those who qualify.

Officials also say they will continue to waive the payment fees for online payments and they offer several other convenient ways to pay.

For more information on billing assistance, please visit Columbia Water’s website by clicking here.