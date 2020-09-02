DHEC: 601 new cases of Coronavirus, 26 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, reported Wednesday, 601 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 26 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 118,699 and confirmed deaths to 2,652.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

State Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported Tuesday was 3,063 and the percent positive was 19.6%.

DHEC says as of Tuesday, a total of 1,023,083 tests have been conducted in the state.

Per DHEC:

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.