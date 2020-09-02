Former Richland Co. deputy charged with assault

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– A former Richland County deputy has been arrested for an assault that was caught on camera.

Investigators say Kevin Oliver faces a charge of third degree assault and battery for the incident.

Sheriff Leon Lott says the incident happened on January 7th between Oliver and a suspect who was in custody.

Lott says it was not discovered by staff until August 31st.

The sheriff says the incident shows a failure in the department’s system of checks and balances.

Prior to his arrest, Oliver served with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for seven years.

As a result of the incident, the sheriff announced the creation of a new position within the internal affairs unit that will review body camera footage involving use-of-force incidents.