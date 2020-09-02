Lexington Medical Center hosting free COVID-19 testing site

Officials say appointments are required

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– Lexington Medical Center will host free drive-thru COVID-19 testing this week.

You can get tested now through Friday from 8 am until 1 pm at 139 Summerplace Drive in West Columbia.

Officials say appointments are required but you do not need to have symptoms or a physician order to be tested.

Officials say you can expect your results in about 7 days.

For more information on the appointments, click here https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0e4ea9ad22a1f94-covid19