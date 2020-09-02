Lottery claims center closes following COVID exposure

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The South Carolina Education Lottery’s claims center on Assembly St. in downtown Columbia closed Wednesday afternoon after an employee came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Lottery officials, the staff member that was exposed to the coronavirus only worked in the back office of the Claims Center and did not interact with the public.

Officials with the lottery say all employees working at the claims center will be monitored and will voluntarily quarantine, as recommended by the CDC guidelines.

The claims center will reopen on Tuesday.