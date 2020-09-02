Midlands woman wins $200K in lottery

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–A Columbia woman’s retirement nest-egg got a boost last week.

Lottery officials say she won $200,000 in the Palmetto Cash 5 game.

The winner says she purchased the ticket at the Gaz-bah on Clemson Rd. in Columbia.

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn on August 27th.

Because she “powered-up” for an additional dollar the $100,000 top prize was multiplied to $200,000.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 878,399.