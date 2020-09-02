SC Senate adopts resolution honoring Black Panther actor Boseman

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–In the state house Wednesday.

Richland Co. Sen. Darrell Jackson read a resolution in honor of Chadwick boseman, the acclaimed actor and South Carolina native who passed away Friday.

The senate adopted the resolution unanimously.

Senator Jackson says he will frame the resolution and present it to Boseman’s widow.

Jackson closed with the Black Panther’s catch phrase that Boseman made famous, “Wakanda Forever”.

A memorial service will take place Thursday in Boseman’s hometown of Anderson.