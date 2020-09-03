A first look at Lexington Two’s planned performing arts center

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Thursday Lexington School Dist. Two released renderings of its planned performing arts center.

A spokesperson for the district says the facility will be built on just over 28 acres at 12th Street Ext. and Saxe Gotha Rd. in Cayce.

Officials say the performing arts center “will offer the district a large, state-of-the-art venue and full working stage for performances, special events, and district-wide occasion.”

Buildings don’t come cheap though, the total price tag is $40 million. It is the final project in a $225 million spending plan approved by voters in 2014.

The project is estimated to be complete in the summer of 2023.