Furman University suspends fraternity after coronavirus spread

FURMAN, S.C. (AP) – A fraternity at a South Carolina university has been suspended for at least four years after it hosted a pair of parties that led to the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement, Furman University says Kappa Alpha held parties at their fraternity house on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22 and nearly 60% of those who attended – at least 29 students – tested positive for the coronavirus.

The university says those who tested positive have been quarantined.

Kappa Alpha will have a chance to appeal the decision. The school says the fraternity’s members will remain Furman students though all activities associated with the fraternity on or off campus must end.