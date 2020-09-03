Midlands man facing child sexual abuse material charges

Camden, S.C. (WOLO)–According to the SC Attorney General’s Office a Camden man had multiple files depicting children being sexually abused.

Investigators say Thomas Eugene Durant, 44, is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

According to the AG’s Office, investigators received a tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Durant.