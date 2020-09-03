Pedestrian dies in fatal collision on U.S. 178 in Saluda

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian is dead after a fatal collision in Saluda on Wednesday.

Troopers say it happened on U.S. Highway 178 near North Wise Street at 6:49 a.m.

According to investigators, the pedestrian, who wasn’t wearing reflective clothing, was hit by a 2020 Ford Edge while crossing the road.

Authorities say the victim was taken to a local hospital and later died.

Troopers say the driver was wearing a seat belt and wasn’t injured.

Saluda County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.