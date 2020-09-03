Suspect wanted in Orangeburg Co. robberies

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)–Orangeburg Co. deputies say they are searching for a man they believe held up two businesses Thursday.

Investigators say he attempted to rob Dollar General on Bamberg Highway Cordova area before holding up the North Rd. Discount Liquor store at the intersection of North Rd. and Kennerly Rd.

Investigators say he was driving a tan or pewter colored van.

If anyone has any information on the incidents, they are urged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers can remain anonymous.