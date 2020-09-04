Schools on lock-down during Lexington Co. manhunt
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Three schools were placed on lock down Friday morning during a manhunt in Lexington County.
Carolina Springs Elementary and Middle school as well as White Knoll High School were locked down after officials say they pulled over a car with three people inside with ski masks and assault rifles.
According to authorities they all ran off– but one suspect has been taken into custody.
Authorities are still searching for the others