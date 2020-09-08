DHEC calls on SC businesses to take pledge to fight COVID-19

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–State health officials are asking South carolina’s business community to further engage in the fight against COVID-19.

Tuesday DHEC announced the Stay SC Strong program.

According to DHEC, when businesses take the pledge they will immediately receive a social media graphic announcing their commitment to fight COVID-19, as well as a printable poster reiterating the four major workplace safety measures prescribed by DHEC.

Those measures include, wearing masks, reduce employs exposure, quarantine when necessary, and encourage recommended guidelines.

Also Tuesday DHEC announced some of the lowest testing numbers yet.

DHEC announced 339 new cases of COVID 19 and five additional deaths.

Officials say there were just under 3,000 tests processed Monday with a positivity rate of 11.3%

