Hundreds mourn St. Louis police officer shot in line of duty

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Joining police officers in saluting the remains of St. Louis police Officer Tamarris Bohannon is Davyrelle Murray, 10, the best friend of Bohannon's daughter, Tamara, as the memorial service procession arrives at the Cathedral Basilica in St. Louis, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Hundreds of mourners gathered to lay to rest the Missouri police officer who was fatally shot in the line of duty. Bohannon was shot in the head by a gunman who barricaded himself inside someone else’s home on the south side of St. Louis, Aug. 29.

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Alexis Bohannon embraces her son Ayden, with daughter Tamara to her right, as the remains of husband and father St. Louis Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon are returned to a hearse following his memorial service at the Cathedral Basilica in St. Louis, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Hundreds of mourners gathered to lay to rest the Missouri police officer who was fatally shot on Aug. 29 in the line of duty. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Officer Bohannon was remembered Sunday as a family man and dedicated civil servant.

(From: St. Louis Police Dept.) Officer Tamarris Bohannon.





ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hundreds of mourners have gathered to lay to rest a Missouri police officer who was fatally shot in the line of duty.

St. Louis police Officer Tamarris Bohannon was remembered in services Sunday as a family man and dedicated civil servant, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Bohannon was shot in the head by a gunman who barricaded himself inside someone else’s home on the south side of St. Louis Aug. 29. The 29-year-old married father of three died the following day.

Thomas Kinworthy Jr., 43, of Owensville, Missouri, has been charged with murder in his death.

The funeral events started with a procession from a funeral home to the St. Louis Cathedral Basilica.

St. Louis resident Berenice Wilkerson was among those who came to pay their respects.

“It’s a horrible thing that happened,” she said. “He put his life on the line every day for us. This is the least I can do.”