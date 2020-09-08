Man accused of a drive-by shooting at a house in Helena arrested

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County deputies say a man accused of a drive-by shooting at a house in Helena last week has been arrested.

Authorities say Ayone Ruff, 19, faces weapons charges and two counts of attempted murder.

According to investigators, on Friday, Ruff shot several rounds from an assault type rifle into a home on Upper Lane, that was occupied by two people.

Deputies say after he fired into the home, Ruff wrecked a car he had borrowed and fled on foot.

Officials say Ruff was found in a residential area near Broad River Road and I-20 and taken into custody by a team of SLED Agents and deputies from Richland and Newberry County.

According to authorities, no injuries were reported in the shooting.

Officials say Ruff was out on two different bonds for armed robbery, assault, and assault using explosives in July 2020.

Deputies say he was taken to the Newberry County Detention Center.