One killed in three vehicle collision on I-20 in Richland on Labor Day

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died after a three vehicle collision on I-20 East on Labor Day.

Troopers say it happened at mile marker 73 around 10:40 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2015 Nissan Altima slowed down in the middle lane, when the driver of a 2012 Dodge Avenger was unable to slow down and hit the Altima from behind.

Authorities say the collision caused the driver of the Altima to go into the far-right lane, where the driver of a 2018 Ford Fiesta hit the Altima from behind as well.

Highway Patrol says the driver of the Altima died on scene, while the driver of the Avenger suffered non-life threatening injuries and the Ford driver wasn’t injured.

Troopers say everyone involved in the collision wore seat belts.

Richland County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.