SC among states with fewest census responses

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– South Carolina is not among the nation’s leaders when it comes to responding to the census.

In fact its one of the worst.

According to data available on the US Census Bureau’s website, 80.7% of households have completed their census forms.

Sounds pretty good right?

Its actually 6th worst in the country.

The deadline to respond to the census is December 31st.

Census data is used to determine congressional representation and federal funding.