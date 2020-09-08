Six face federal charges following protest turned riots in SC

Rob Dew,
20200908riotcharges

Photo provided by US Attorney’s Office

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Officials with the US Attorney’s office say six people are facing federal charges for crimes committed during protests at the end of May, in Columbia and Charleston.
Two of the 6 people are facing charges for incidents in Columbia.
Authorities say Karlos Gibson-Brown will plead guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm for a riot-related incident.
Marcello Woods, has been charged with setting a Columbia Police car on fire.
The protests on May 30-th and 31-st followed the death of a black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minnesota.

20200908gibsonbrown

Karlos Gibson Brown

20200908woods

Marcello Woods

