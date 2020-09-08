Troopers seeking truck in hit and run

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Troopers with the highway patrol are looking for a truck they say hit a man and left him lying on the side of the road.

Investigators say on September 4th, last Friday, a white 2003 to 2009 Dodge Dually struck a pedestrian near the intersection of Fish Hatchery Rd. and Kimmey Dr.

Troopers say there should be damage to the truck’s passenger side mirror.

If you have any information on this incident contact the highway patrol by dialing *47 or submit a tip to crimesc.com .