U.S. Attorney’s office says more face federal charges in connection to riot

Two of the six face charges in Columbia, Charleston riots

(Associated Press) Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office say six people are facing federal charges for crimes committed during protests at the end of May, in Columbia and Charleston.

Two of the 6 people face charges for incidents in Columbia.

Authorities say Karlos Gibson-Brown will plead guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm for a riot-related incident.

Marcello Woods, has been charged with setting a Columbia Police car on fire.

The protests on May 30th and 31st followed the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.