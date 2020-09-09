UofSC students hold “Die-In” to protest university’s response to COVID-19

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Wednesday morning members of Carolina Socialists and other students protested the university’s decision to open the campus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A couple dozen students gathered on the Horseshoe for a demonstration before marching to the president’s house where they held a “die-in” where students laid on the ground to represent those who have died and the lives put at risk by COVID 19.

Students say the campus needs to be shut down.

Wednesday the university reported more than 600 active cases on campus, down sharply from the previous Friday’s count of more than 1400.