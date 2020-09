Kershaw County deputies need help in finding a missing man

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C., (WOLO) — Kershaw County deputies need your help to find a missing man from Lugoff.

Authorities say 21 year old, Terrance Clark was last seen in Myrtle Beach.

Officials say he has not made contact with his family and his cellphone is not in service.

If you know where he is, submit a tip to CRIMESTOPPERS at CRIMESC.COM