More tegu lizards spotted in SC

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is reporting more tegu sightings in South Carolina.

The agency says there have been eight confirmed sightings of the black and white lizards since its initial report last month.

Five were from Lexington and Richland Counties, two were from Berkeley County, and another was in Greenville County.

Officials say the lizards can be a hazard to native ground nesting birds like turkeys and quail and the endangered gopher turtle.

Officials say the lizards are popular in the pet trade but have started to spread in the wild after either escaping or being released.

DNR says they can grow up to four feet long!

If you see one, you’re asked to contact Andrew Grosse with DNR at grossea@dnr.sc.gov