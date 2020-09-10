Unemployment claims up slightly in SC

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–There was a slight increase in the number of people filing for unemployment insurance in South Carolina last week.

Officials with the Department of Employment and Workforce say 5,113 people filed for first time benefits.

That’s up 91 from the previous week.

Since March more than 715,000 people have filed for unemployment benefits in South Carolina.

Many South Carolinians and people across the country were put out of work by the shutdown brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.