9/11 remembrance ceremony held in Columbia

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–To mark the 19th anniversary of 9/11, a tribute to South Carolina first responders and military was held Friday morning.

The “9-11 Morning of Remembrance” took place at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Lincoln St.

The program also marks the 9th anniversary of the dedication of Columbia’s 9-11 historical memorial to honor local heroes.

A wall of remembrance with names of South Carolina’s heroes was unveiled during the ceremony.

Gov. Henry McMaster and University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen spoke at Friday’s event.

ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan served as emcee.