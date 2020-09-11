AG: N. Carolina to continue opposing advancement of seismic testing off coast

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina plans to keep challenging the U.S. government’s decision to advance seismic testing off the state’s Atlantic coast.

One testing company has pulled out, but four others still want to search for natural gas and oil.

Attorney General Josh Stein’s office made the announcement on Friday. The state sued last month over the decision by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that overrode objections by state coastal regulators.

The 10-year ban on offshore drilling announced by President Donald Trump this week protects the waters of three states but doesn’t include North Carolina.