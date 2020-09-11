Cayce DPS unfurl flag in honor of 9/11

Friday morning the Cayce Department of Public Safety raised an American flag at 8:46 this morning at the Blossom St. bridge.

8:46 was the time that American Airlines flight 11 was flown into the north tower of the World Trade Center during the terrorist attack.

Officers with Cayce Public Safety say it is an honor to honor the men and women who sacrificed their lives that day 19 years ago.

The raising of the flag on the Blossom St. bridge is an annual tradition for Cayce DPS.