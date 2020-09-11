CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Governor Richardson Road on Thursday.

Troopers say it happened around 10:45 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2007 GMC truck went off the right side of the road, hitting a ditch and a tree, causing the truck to overturn.

Troopers say the driver, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected and died on scene.

Clarendon County Coroner’s Office is also investigating the crash.