Midlands native receives Congressional Medal of Honor

Washington, D.C. (WOLO)– A Midlands native is given the military’s highest honor.

Army Sgt. Major Thomas Payne of Batesburg-Leesville received the medal of honor today for his heroism in a daring special operations raid in northern Iraq that liberated 75 Iraqi civilians.

Payne made the decision to join the army following the September 11th attack.

President Donald Trump presented the award Friday at the White House.

Payne is not the first Midlands native to earn the award.

Kyle Carpenter of Gilbert was given the award back in 2014.