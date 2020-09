Family of Breonna Taylor settles lawsuit for $12 million

CNN– The family of Breonna Taylor settled its lawsuit with the city of Louisville, Kentucky for the wrongful death of Breonna Taylor who was shot and killed while police officers carried out a no-knock search warrant. The settlement was for $12 million and contains a list of required police reforms.

Taylor’s mother says today was a win, but it just the first step towards justice for her daughter.