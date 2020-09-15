Study: Lack of sleep reveals link to appetite control

New details of 2 year study show link to hunger and weight gain

(CNN)— There’s more evidence now that not getting enough z’s makes it harder to control your appetite.

In a new study researchers used information from Smartphone sleep tracking data to record sleep quality for 120-thousand people for up to two years.

The results of that 2 year study show people with BMI’s of 30 or above, which is considered obese, had slightly slept less and not as well as others.

That lack of sleep is linked to an increase in hunger and weight gain. The study was published Monday in Jama Internal Medicine.