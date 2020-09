Suspect arrested by Sumter County Sherrif on robbery charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sherrif’s Office says they arrested 18-year-old De’Quandre Perry on Septermber 9 on the charge of strong arm robbery.

According to the warrant, Perry is charged with taking a cell phone valued at over $800 and cash from the victim who was walking on Concord Circle on August 14.