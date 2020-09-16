City of Columbia prepares for effects from Tropical Storm Sally

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– With Tropical Storm Sally starting to affect the Midlands, emergency officials encourage citizens to prepare for flooded conditions. The National Weather Service predicts that the Midlands could see four to six inches of rain, and has issued a flash flood watch for most of the state.

The City of Columbia is putting up barricades so drivers avoid roads that are prone to flooding.

If you must drive, the South Carolina Highway Patrol advises that you turn on your headlights and turn around if you see flooded roads.