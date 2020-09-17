Two killed in early morning fatal collision on I-26 west in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people were killed in an early morning fatal collision on I-26.
Troopers say it happened on I-26 west near exit 99 at 12:36 a.m.
According to investigators, the driver of a 2007 Chevy HHR vehicle went off the road and hit a guard rail.
Authorities say the driver and a witness walked across the road and were both fatally hit by a 2007 GMC Yukon.
Troopers didn’t say if the driver of the Yukon was injured or not.
Richland County Coroner’s Office is investigating.