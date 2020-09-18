The Seminole Winds blow into Blythewood Friday

The Big Red Bard Retreat welcomes John Anderson for the 3rd Summer Jam

BLYTHEWOOD SC (WOLO) – For the third year in a row, The Big Red Barn Retreat in Blythewood celebrates the end of summer with Summer Jam 2020, featuring County Music Legend John Anderson Friday at Doko Meadows Park.

According to Big Red Barn Retreat Founder Sutton Shaw, the concert is outdoors at the park, and masks will be required once entering the gate and walking around. Shaw says that there are circles on the ground providing social distancing, and once in your circle, you may remove your mask.

Tickets for this rain or shine event are $20 in advance or $30 at the gate, with kids under 12 getting in free. There will also be beer and wine sold, with the proceeds going directly to the Big Red Barn, which offers classes and workshops at no cost to Veterans and families struggling with combat-related stress issues like PTSD.

You can learn more about the Big Red Barn Retreat HERE.

