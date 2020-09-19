President Trump orders flags at half staff in memory of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOLO)– President Donald Trump has ordered U.S. flags at half staff in memory of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg died Friday night at the age of 87.

According to a statement from the President,  all flags at the White House, all public buildings and grounds and military bases throughout the country are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s internment.

President Trump Statement on Ginsburg

 

