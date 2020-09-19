SC Governor McMaster reacts to Ginsburg death

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is reacting to the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Mcmaster tweeted Saturday morning that Ginsburg was a guiding inspiration for many Americans.

McMaster reacts to Ginsburg death in tweet:

‘Justice Ginsburg is a guiding inspiration for many Americans. There is no doubt that her determination and tenacity will continue to inspire future generations. We send our prayers and condolences to her family and colleagues. ‘

https://mobile.twitter.com/henrymcmaster