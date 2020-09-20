More Tidal flooding expected in Charleston

CHARLESTON. S.C. (AP) _ Several Charleston streets were closed because of high tide flooding that is expected to continue through Monday morning. The Charleston Police Department announced the closures on Saturday. The streets were later reopened, but the police department cautioned that flooding is expected to continue during high tides on Saturday evening, Sunday and Monday morning.

The National Weather Service forecasted high tides, at and above, eight feet into the weekend and through Monday morning.

City officials said the 8.7-foot tide forecast for Sunday morning is potentially the third highest non-tropical high tide since 1934.