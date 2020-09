Democrats and Republicans battle over when to fill Supreme Court seat of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Following the passing of long-time Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, democrats and republicans have argued over whether to fill her seat before or after the 2020 election.

President Trump says he will nominate a replacement soon, while democrats say the process of finding a new justice should wait until after the election.