Cayce City Council voting precinct temporarily closed

United Methodist Chuch unavailable due to coronavirus

Cayce, SC (WOLO) — The special election for Cayce City Council District 1 is today, but some voters use to voting at the Cayce United Methodist Church will be met with signs directing them to a new location.

According to the Lexington County Election Commission confirms the relocation changes for those voting in District 1 and District 3 will now all vote at one voting precinct which is located at Cayce No. 1 – The American Legion Hall, 402 Naples Avenue.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

If you have any questions or concerns you can call the Lexington County Elections and Registration Office at 803-785-8361 or visit the website at http://www.lex-co.sc.gov/depar…/registration-and-elections