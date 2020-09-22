Victim identified after fatal collision at SC Hwy. 121 near I-26 in Newberry

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal collision on South Carolina Highway 121 this month.

Coroner Laura Kneece says Joseph William Tesseneer, III, 53, died on scene from his injuries.

Highway Patrol says the collision happened on or about September 13 at SC Highway 121 near I-26.

But officials say they received a 911 call on September 17 at approximately 6:10 p.m. about a vehicle that crashed in a ravine.

On September 19, the coroner’s autopsy results said Tesseneer died from blunt force injuries to his head and neck.

Coroner Kneece ruled his death as an accident.

The Newberry County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.