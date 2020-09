Lexington deputies find body at a former rest area off I-20 West

1/2 (Courtesy: LCSD) Lexington deputies investigating after a body was found off I-20 West at a former rest area.

2/2 (Courtesy: LCSD) Law enforcement official investigating after a body was found at the edge of the woods off I-20 West.



LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say they found a dead body at a former rest area off I-20 West this morning.

Authorities say they found the body at the edge of the woods within the rest area.

Officials say major crimes detectives and crime scene investigators are on the scene.

Stay with ABC Columbia for updates on this incident.