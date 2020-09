Ruth Bader Ginsburg lying in repose at U.S. Supreme Court

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The body of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrived at the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday morning where she will lie in repose through Thursday.

On Friday, her casket will be placed in the National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol.

A private burial for Ginsburg has been scheduled for next week at the Arlington National Cemetery.