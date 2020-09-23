SC Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities hosting virtual information sessions for interested families

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities is hosting virtual information sessions for families interested in enrolling. The 30-minute information sessions are taking place at a variety of times and dates and will provide details about the school’s summer programs as well as the residential high school in Greenville.

The Governor’s School provides pre-professional training in the areas of creative writing, dance, drama, music and visual arts. There is also a residential high school for juniors and seniors and exceptionally talented sophomores in dance and music. Summer art programs are offered to rising 7th-11th graders.

All South Carolina residents in grades 6-10 are welcome to apply.

Tuition at the high school is free, but students must pay for food and housing. Costs vary for summer programs. Financial assistance is available.

To register for an information session, go to https://bit.ly/32Xb4Wh.