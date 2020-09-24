CPD: 28 years since Dail Dinwiddie’s disappearance in Five Points

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police says today marks 28 years since the disappearance of Dail Dinwiddie in Five Points.

Authorities say the 23-year-old disappeared on September 24, 1992, after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium.

According to investigators, she was last seen with her friends at approximately 2 a.m. at the former Jungle Jim’s in Five Points.

Her family says she couldn’t find her friends as there was a large crowd, and was last seen walking toward the Harden and Green Street intersection.

Police say at the time of her disappearance, Dinwiddie was 5 feet tall and weighed 98 pounds.

Officials say she had brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a forest green pullover shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.