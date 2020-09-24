Dad pulls out all the stops to entertain son during cancer treatments

Father unable to join son during chemotherapy treatments, finds unique way to keep his spirits up

(CNN) — Coronavirus-related restrictions at hospitals are making it hard for patients’ loved ones to spend time with them during their treatments. That lack of closeness makes being ill even more difficult than usual, but families around are finding interesting ways to work around it.

One father in Fort Worth, Texas came up with a creative and entertaining way to connect with his son while the young boy receives chemotherapy. Ken Molestina reports.