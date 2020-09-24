Hima Dalal shares with Tyler Ryan was to avoid "feeling" old

For the Health of It: Getting older doesn’t have to mean aches and pains

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – It is something that for generations, we have just accepted – along with age comes aches and pains in our muscles. Vital Energies Hima Dalal, however, says that doesn’t have to be the case.

According to Dalal, the most common causes of muscle pain are tension, stress, overuse & minor injuries. Muscle pain throughout the body is most often due to infection, inflammation, like an autoimmune disease, fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome, arthritis, myelitis, etc.

Acute injury pain like tendonitis, sprain or strain, if left untreated, can turn into chronic pain. Electrolyte imbalance in body dehydration can also cause muscle cramps and pain.

Myofascial muscle pain, nerve pain, postural imbalance, muscle weakness, and neurological impairments can also cause muscle pain.

If treated in time by trained physical/occupational therapists can help you avoid permanent damage in muscle fibers, joint pain & damage and you will avoid to be in pain.

